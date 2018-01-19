Salman's Tiger burning bright

And finally, Tiger Zinda Hai mas managed to become Salman Khan’s biggest hit. Salman Khan’s earlier film Bajrangi Bhaijaan directed by Kabir Khan had that privilege.

But in the third week, Salman’s film has surpassed that total making it Salman’s biggest hit.

Despite being panned by a section of the film reviewers, the Al Abbas Zafar directed film has pulled across several hurdles including a Maharashtra bandh to achieve its target.

“It was more of a free run at the box office,” explains a trade analyst.

“There was nothing big that came after the film released before Christmas. Every day has bene a good collection at the box office and even fresh releases that came, though big or small, TZH managed to collect more than all that to become Salman’s biggest hit. But the important milestone that it has to achieve next is to surpass the collections of PK which does not sound too difficult because there’s nothing that can stop TZ till Padman and Padmaavat release on Jan 25,” informs the trade analyst.

For the number crunchers here are the details. Tiger Zinda Hai has crossed Rs 330 crore and is marching towards PK which had collected Rs 340 crore.

TZH just beat Bajrangi Bhaijaan had collected Rs 320 crore.

The Ali Abbas Zafar- Salman Khan team in Sultan had collected a little over Rs 300.

It will however take a lot of luck and energy for TZH to beat Dangal which still looks strong at Rs 380 crore for the highest grossing Bollywood film ever, not counting the Hindi version of Bahubali: The Conclusion which grossed Rs 511 crore.