Serena Williams felt like a princess on her wedding day

Serena Williams felt like a "princess and superwoman" on her wedding day, thanks to Vogue magazine's Anna Wintour.

The tennis star tied the knot with Alexis Ohanian last week and credits Vogue magazine's Anna Wintour for making her feel like a superstar on her big day.

She wrote on Instagram: "For the first dress When Anna Wintour asked me what I wanted to wear I said "a cape" I just want to wear a cape" she said: "well Sarah Burton with @alexandermcqueen is the one for you." Thanks Anna. Thanks Sarah. I felt like a princess and superwoman all at once @mistadubb @ericamelissa_ (sic)"

Serena shunned the traditional heels and decided to wear trainers under her wedding gown.

Sharing a video of how they were glammed up for the occasion, she wrote: "Meet Michelle @merakimishell the amazing woman behind my incredible @nike Cortez shoes? Yes I wore them down the asile! Comfort for this bride! Thanks Michelle!!! (sic)"

It comes after a source revealed Serena and Alexis' wedding was an "intimate" affair with all their family and friends.

A source said: "It was a really intimate wedding. You could see everything Serena loves in the details. All the guests were her close family and friends and people she has known for a long time. There was a lot of love in the room."

Serena and Alexis' 200 guests were treated to a whole host of food and drink including Chinese and New Orleans-style food trucks and a Casamigos bar which served margaritas and other tequila cocktails. Creative Edge supplied the food stations from four corners of the globe including Italian, as the couple first met in Rome; Southern-style, which is Serena's favourite and Armenian as it is Alexis' heritage. There was also a salad wall as well as a station just for steak.