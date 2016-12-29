Shakti Kapoor yanks Shraddha back home

Bollywood villain Shakti Kapoor may have not allowed his screen daughters to romance the hero in many films, but then he did that in real life too.

Recently, Shraddha Aashiqui Kapoor had allegedly moved in bag and baggage to live in with actor-director Farhan Akhtar.

The two were cast together recently in Rock On and they decided to rock on in real life too.

Papa Kapoor was not too happy with the idea of his daughter moving in with her boyfriend. So, he barged in with his sister in law Padmini Kolhapure and asked the girl to quietly walk back home. No scene was created and Shraddha dutifully accompanied her dad and aunt back home.

Shraddha has always avoided talking about Farhan in interviews and Farhan too was skipped questions about the girl who he was linked with before his marriage with Adhuna broke off.

The two were also present together on a TV show called Yaaron Ki Baraat where the best of friends come together. Ideally this is not a show to promote movies and it was surprising that the twain came together on that show.

Shraddha and Farhan are still seeing each other now, but then the live in idea is postponed for the time being.