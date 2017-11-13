Shawn Mendes wins big at MTV EMAs

Shawn Mendes scooped three gongs at the MTV EMAs in Wembley, London on Sunday evening.

The 19-year-old singer managed to scoop three gongs at the annual awards ceremony - which was held at The SSE Arena in Wembley, London - including Best Artist, Biggest Fans and Best Song for summer smash hit 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back'.

Speaking to collect his Best Artist award, Shawn - who was at the award show with his nan - said: "Thank you to my fans. I love you guys. Also, the artists in this category are some people I've looked up to my entire life and to be nominated alongside them, it's crazy. Thank you for that. Thank you to my label, to my manager Andrew and my nan, who came with me tonight."

And speaking to Laura Whitmore, Shawn - who performed his award-winning track for the crowd earlier in the night - thanked his fans for being part of his "incredible" performance.

He gushed: "It was incredible. You guys are awesome. Thank you so much for singing. Thank you."

Elsewhere, former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello scooped the Best Pop award, which she dedicated to her fans.

She said: "Wow this is so cool! I just want to say thank you to my fans. I love you guys so much. You guys make me feel like the luckiest girl in the entire world.

"I just want to thank you guys from the bottom of my heart. Thank you so much MTV, thank you so much to my entire team back here, you know who you are. I love you guys. Thank you so much."

Zayn Malik won Best Look whilst Dua Lipa won Best New Artist. Kendrick Lamar picked up Best Video for 'Humble' whilst Ed Sheeran took home the prize for Best Live Act. Best Push went to Hailee Steinfield and The Chainsmokers picked up the Best World Stage for their performance at Isle of MTV Malta 2017. U2 were honoured with the Global Icon Award.

At the end of the ceremony, host Rita Ora announced that the 2018 EMAs would be taking place in Bilbao, Spain.

An abridged list of winners at the 2017 MTV EMAs are as follows:

Best Song - Shawn Mendes, 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back'

Best Artist - Shawn Mendes

Best Look - Zayn

Best New - Dua Lipa

Best Pop - Camila Cabello

Best Video - Kendrick Lamar, 'Humble'

Best Live - Ed Sheeran

Best Electronic - David Guetta

Best Rock - Coldplay

Best Hip Hop - Eminem

Best Alternative - Thirty Seconds To Mars

Biggest Fans - Shawn Mendes

Best Push - Hailee Steinfield

Best Worldwide Stage - The Chainsmokers, Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

Best Worldwide Act - UK & Ireland - Stormzy

Global Icon Award - U2