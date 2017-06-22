She’s Back! Jennifer Lopez to perform in Dubai this November

The rumours are true… global pop superstar Jennifer Lopez will perform LIVE on 17th November 2017 at The Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai.

Brought to you by 117Live, Lopez who last dazzled Dubai in 2014, promises a spectacular show filled with all the Latin American glamour, smash-hit singles, stunning costumes and breath-taking dance numbers that she is best known for.

Lopez began her career as a dancer and through a combination of both passion and incredible talent, metamorphized into an international music sensation.

With a career spanning over 18 years, she shot to musical fame with her number one hit single If you had my love, the lead track from her debut studio album On the 6, a catchy mid-tempo floor filler with Latin and hip-hop influences.

In addition, she has collaborated with many notable international artists including Ricky Martin, Ja Rule, Pitbull, Marc Anthony and Enrique Iglesias to name a few, catapulting herself to global superstardom.

Most recently, the singer stole the show at the Billboard Latin Music Awards when she premiered her new title song from her upcoming Spanish album Mirate.

With pipeline projects ranging from her hotly anticipated Spanish album to a new TV series called World of Dance, her hit show Shades of Blue, and her Vegas resident called Jennifer Lopez: All I Have at the Axis Theatre at Planet Hollywood, Lopez is considered one of the hardest working women in show business.

Fans of JLo across the region can now register for Pre-Sale Invitation, to what is expected to be a sold-out show, at www.117live.com. By registering, fans will within the coming weeks, receive a link with pre-sale invitation and all event details prior to general on-sale.

Organizers are also reminding fans to not purchase tickets from unauthorized resellers, as such tickets may be invalid and will therefore not be honored at the gate.