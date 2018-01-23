Sonam Kapoor on her marriage

Sonam Kapoor has issues talking about her marriage. She is in a relationship for a while, but won’t kiss and tell.

The actress is pretty forthright about her views and wants to keep her personal life out of the news space. “My father wanted a third daughter after me and Rhea. There is no difference between my brother and us sisters in the house and papa has always told us to do what we want. He told us if you want to marry, please do and if you don’t want to, don’t. He has also told us that you can marry whoever you want and there is no restriction on anything. And when my family has been so supportive, I have decided that I will not ever talk about my marriage,” she explains the reason for her silence and expects the media too to respect her privacy.

Sonam says that her “I have a very progressive family. There are no filters on our dining table and there are certain discussions that happen that does not take place in any other household. Rhea and I also discuss certain things in front of our brother Harshvardhan,” says Sonam.