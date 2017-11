Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur at Arpita-Aayush wedding anniversary bash.

Deepika Padukone

Saif Ali Khan Snapped with his new Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Sonam Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor and Misha Kapoor return from Delhi.

Varun Dhawan returns from October movie shoot in Delhi. Interestingly his mother Lali came to pick him up from airport.