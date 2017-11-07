Spotted: Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan...

Deepika Padukone promotes Padmavati on Fever FM.

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Prabhu Deva snapped post a meeting at Salman Khan Films' office to discuss Dabangg 3.

Tiger Shroff

Gauri Khan, Suhana and others arrive from alibaug.

Katrina Kaif

Jacqueline Fernandez Photo: M/s Sanskriti Media

Deepika Padukone poses for a photograph during a promotional event for the forthcoming Hindi film 'Padmavati' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai. (AFP)

Hasleen Kaur showcases a creation during the launch of the Taj Wedding Bridal Collection by designer Tarun Tahiliani in Mumbai. (AFP)

Sonakshi Sinha (L) and Sidharth Malhotra (R) and producer Shah Rukh Khan (C) pose for a picture during a promotional event of their upcoming thriller Hindi film 'Ittefaq', in Mumbai. (AFP)

Shah Rukh Khan (L) gestures as Bollywood actors Akshay Khanna (C) and Sonakshi Sinha look on during a promotional event of their upcoming thriller Hindi film 'Ittefaq'. (AFP)

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar (AFP)

Abhishek Bachchan and Katrina Kaif on the sets of Lip SIng Battle.

