Spotted: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora...

Malaika Arora takes her dog out for a walk.
Kareena Kapoor
Shah Rukh Khan and Y K Koo, managing director and chief executive officer of Hyundai India, stand near Hyundai Elite i20 car as they hold a 'Swachh Can', a portable bin for new Hyundai cars - part of its efforts to support India's nationwide cleanliness drive known as 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' - during the Indian Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida. (AFP)
(AFP)
(AP)
Alia Bhatt
Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha
Mira Kapoor snapped with daughter Misha.
Sonakshi with the Super Dancer judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu.
Sonakshi Sinha on the sets of Super Dancer
Katrina Kaif
Vidya Balan
Pooja Hegde
Alia Bhatt
Baby Misha with her grandmother Bela post play school at Bandra.
Esha Gupta spotted with her sister at Pali Village
Deepika Padukone snapped at Padmaavat promotions.
Arbaaz Khan snapped at Pali Village cafe in Bandra
Deepika Padukone with her parents and sister.
Taimur Ali Khan
Shahid Kapoor promotes Padmavati at Chandan cinema
Malaika Arora Khan and Atul Kasbekar
Sonam Kapoor at the launch of Padmasitaa clothing line by Padmini Kolhapure
Shraddha Kapoor
Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Grandfather's Birthday. Photo: Twitter
Ranveer Singh
Varun Dhawan and Dino Morea
Aayush Sharma
Aishwarya Rai at Women Achievers Award Function in Delhi.
Shah Rukh Khan, right, reacts after receiving a Crystal Award from German Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder of Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship during the Crystal Award Ceremony on the eve of the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland. (AP)
Deepika Padukone, lead of the film 'Padmaavat', arrives at the Hindu Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of the film's release in Mumbai on January 23, 2018. (AFP)
Photo: AFP
Katrina Kaif snapped post dinner Manish Malhotra house.
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan snapped post lunch.
Malaika Arora walks for Rebecca Dewan fashion preview at arth.
Sidharth Malhotra snapped with friends on his birthday.
Pooja Hegde snapped at designer Sonaakshi Raaj store
Mira Rajput Kapoor with daughter Misha
Aamir Khan
John Abraham
Varun Dhawan
Aayush Sharma
Pooja Chopra
Ananya Panday
Kareena Kapoor