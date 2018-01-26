Spotted: Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor...

Sonam Kapoor at the launch of Padmasitaa clothing line by Padmini Kolhapure

Shraddha Kapoor

Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Grandfather's Birthday. Photo: Twitter

Ranveer Singh

Varun Dhawan and Dino Morea

Aayush Sharma

Aishwarya Rai at Women Achievers Award Function in Delhi.

Shah Rukh Khan, right, reacts after receiving a Crystal Award from German Hilde Schwab, Chairperson and Co-Founder of Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship during the Crystal Award Ceremony on the eve of the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland. (AP)

Deepika Padukone, lead of the film 'Padmaavat', arrives at the Hindu Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of the film's release in Mumbai on January 23, 2018. (AFP)

Photo: AFP

Katrina Kaif snapped post dinner Manish Malhotra house.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan snapped post lunch.

Malaika Arora walks for Rebecca Dewan fashion preview at arth.

Sidharth Malhotra snapped with friends on his birthday.

Pooja Hegde snapped at designer Sonaakshi Raaj store

Mira Rajput Kapoor with daughter Misha

Aamir Khan

John Abraham

Varun Dhawan

Aayush Sharma

Pooja Chopra

Ananya Panday

Kareena Kapoor