SRK wants infinite plan for Zero

Shah Rukh Khan wants to full-fledged year-long marketing plan for his film Zero.

Ever since he released the first look teaser of the film in January, there has been a very positive buzz about his film with Aanand L Rai co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

And now Khan wants to ensure that he pulls out all stops to ensure a regular marketing plan till the release of the film. “Usually film production houses spend all their monies in two months before the film’s release pumping all the content and promotions during that period. But SRK wants to ensure that the film remains in the news throughout the year and has told his marketing team that he would be available anytime if they have a solid marketing plan to sustain through the year till the film releases on December 21,” informs a trade source.

Zero is the most expensive and laborious film of Shah Rukh Khan’s career. Ostensibly, he is charged about it and after the trip to Davos and the international acclaim that he received there, the marketing team will need to keep pace with the star’s energy levels.

