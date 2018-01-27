Stewart Parvin frontrunner to design Meghan Markle's dress

Stewart Parvin is thought to be the frontrunner to design Meghan Markle's wedding dress after online bookmaker Betfair made the company Evens favourite for the job.

Online bookmaker Betfair have made the fashion designer - Queen Elizabeth's dressmaker since 2000 and the designer of Zara Phillips' 2011 bridal gown - the hot favourite to make the former 'Suits' star's outfit for her nuptials to Prince Harry on May 19.

Stewart is the Evens favourite to get the nod for the huge job, with Roland Mouret 2/1 second favourite and Erdem next in line at 6/1.

Israeli wedding dress designer Inbal Dror has previously been talked about as Meghan's potential dress designer, but the bookie is yet to price them up.

Inbal Dror was said to have been asked to provide a drawing for the Royal Family, sparking speculation the bridal gown designer could be set to make the 36-year-old star's outfit.

A piece on the Jerusalem Post claimed: "Inbar Dror, a popular bridal fashion designer from Ashdod, received an official request for a sketch from the British royal family. (sic)"

Victoria Beckham - who is a 25/1 outsider with Betfair - was said to be keen to make Meghan's dress for her and 33-year-old Harry's nuptials.

A source recently said: "Victoria's dream is to design Meghan's wedding dress - and she's determined to achieve it. Victoria is a very savvy businesswoman. She knows that getting Meghan on board early on would be an all-round winner for her and her brand - it would be as good as receiving the royal seal of approval on her designs."

In March 2016, Meghan admitted she is a big fan of "whimsical or subtly romantic" wedding gowns.

She said: "Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist.

"I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic."

Issa (10/1), Alexander McQueen (16/1) and Burberry (18/1) are also thought to be in the running to make the special gown.