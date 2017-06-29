Tommy Hilfiger's daughter Ally is married

Tommy Hilfiger's daughter Ally has got married to her boyfriend of six years Steve Hash in Mustique over the weekend.

The 66-year-old fashion designer gave his 32-year-old child away over the weekend when she tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Steve Hash on the beach of the Caribbean Island Mustique over the weekend.

And the mogul - who also has sons Richard, 27, Sebastian, seven, as well as daughters Elizabeth and Kathleen - was accompanied by his current spouse Dee Ocleppo to the do.

And the newlywed believes there is "nothing" better than marrying her "best friend and soul mate".

Alongside a picture of the couple, which has been shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: "Nothing like marrying your best friend and soul mate... I am so excited!!!!!!! Thanks for being our moment capturer @will_art_advisory (sic)."

However, Tommy was not the only family member who played a role in Ally's special day, as her and her husband's two-year-old daughter, Harley, was the flower girl during the ceremony.

The brunette beauty - who announced her engagement to her beau in July last year - adorned a white, v-neck, full-length gown, with an ornately decorated cape, which had a hood that doubled up as a veil, and metallic platform heels, that was designed by her parent.

And Ally allowed Tommy - who founded his eponymous label in 1985 - to create the piece because he has "a really great eye" for fashion and knows exactly what looks good on the female frame.

Speaking previously about the creative mastermind's input and their collaborative effort in designing her marital garment, Ally said: "He has a really great eye and [knows] what looks good on a woman - and I have a clear vision of what I want, so I think that combining those will make for a beautiful dress."

And Ally has revealed she wanted a garment that suited her "bohemian" style.

Speaking about her style, Ally - who is from Tommy's first marriage to his ex-wife Susie - said: "I'm a bit of a bohemian, gypsy kind of chick."