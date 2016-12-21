Truckers DXB hosts X-Mas, New Year's Eve celebrations

The festive season is here yet again. The year winds to a close and UAE residents are geared up to say goodbye to 2016 and usher in the New Year.

A plethora of activities are planned across the Emirates this month. Truckers DXB is all set to host unique outdoors Christmas and New Year Eve celebrations.

New Year's Eve

Following an amazing season at Emirates Golf Club, Truckers DXB are thrilled to launch a very unique New Year Eve party. Guests will enjoy New Year Eve celebrations in a relaxed outdoor environment featuring delicious dishes, live musical performances, a themed-market and activities for all ages.

On December 31, foodies can indulge in new savory dishes from more than 20 of Dubai’s food truck community, while families and friends can enjoy a variety of themed-games and activities. There will also be local bands and those from abroad playing from 5pm to 11pm and after. Some of the funkiest DJs of the city will converge on the grass to make thousands of guests dance until 3am.

The Emirates Golf Club location also offers thousands of free parking spots. Alexandre Teodoresco,organiser of TruckersDXB, says, "Traffic is always a nightmare and ruins our plans. We want to have a simple chilled party on the grass with our friends, with great food and great music, no VIPs, no traffic. That’s why TruckersDXBwill be so different and not to be missed."

Tickets for the New Year's Eve party are priced at Dh295 per person; Early bird Dh195, free for kids under 10. Timings: 3pm t0 3am.



Christmas celebrations

Truckers DXB will also host outdoor Christmas celebrations with delicious festive dishes, live musical performances, a themed-market and activities for all ages.

From December 23 to 25, foodies will indulge in new savory dishes from more than 15 of Dubai’s food truck community, while families and friends will enjoy a variety of themed-games and activities. Visitors will roam through a funky Christmas market where 40 local vendors and their unique crafts await them. Truckers DXB’s entertainment, live bands and the cool laid-back vibe will all be part of the rendezvous.

Tickets for Christmas celebrations are priced at Dh50 per person; free for kids under 10. Timings: 12pm to 11pm

More information regarding both events can be had on reservation@truckers.ae