Twilight Saga auction to celebrate Eclipse anniversary

Around 600 items from the 'Twilight Saga' series are to go up for auction on Monday to celebrate 10 years since the third book, 'Eclipse', was released.

Around 600 items will be available for purchase from Prop Store with prices starting at just $50 and no reserve amounts placed on the pieces from the hit film franchise, including a baseball jersey worn by Robert Pattinson's character Edward Cullen.

A blue awakening dress donned by Kristen Stewart's alter-ego Bella Swan in 'The Twilight Saga' series is also up for sale, as is her high school diploma and a hooded jacket.

A statement on website Prop Store read: "On the 10-year anniversary of THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE, Prop Store and Summit Entertainment are proud to present an online auction of original props and costumes from THE TWILIGHT SAGA.

"Don't let the sun set on your chance to take home a piece of the timeless romance."

One piece fans of Edward and Bella might be particularly keen to get their hands on in the online auction, which kick offs on Monday and runs until November 17, is the pair's wedding announcement card.

'Eclipse', the third novel in the 'Twilight Saga' by Stephenie Meyer, was released in August 2007 but the movie version of the book didn't drop until July 2010.

The original 'Twilight' movie was released on December 3, 2008, and was followed by a further four motion pictures culminating in 2012's 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2'.

As well as their characters being romantically involved, Robert and Kristen dated but split in 2012 after she was spotted getting affectionate with her 'Snow White and the Huntsman' director Rupert Sanders.

She said in a statement afterwards: "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardised the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."