US racing pioneer Gurney dies

American auto racing legend Dan Gurney, who won in Indycar, Formula One, NASCAR and at Le Mans, died on Sunday at the age of 86, his family said.

"With one last smile on his handsome face, Dan drove off into the unknown just before noon today, January 14, 2018," Gurney?s wife, Evi, said in a statement.

"In deepest sorrow, with gratitude in our hearts for the love and joy you have given us during your time on this earth, we say 'Godspeed.'"

The family added that Gurney died of complications from pneumonia.

Gurney won seven IndyCar, five NASCAR and four Formula One races, competing in all three series through much of the 1960s.

In formula one he drove for Ferrari, BRM, Lotus, Brabham, Eagle and McLaren.

In 1967 he won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for Ford with AJ Foyt -- turning a spray of champagne on his fellow American in celebration in a now traditional victory gesture.

Gurney eventually branched out into manufacturing, his All American Racers using the Eagle name. He won the 1967 Belgian Grand Prix driving one of his own cars.

"I was first inspired by him when I was in midgets dreaming of being like him," Mario Andretti, who like Gurney won in Formula One, IndyCar, World Sportscar Championship and NASCAR. "#DanGurneyHasFinishedTheRace".