Victoria Beckham is "obsessed" with her reindeer bag and has taken to social media to broadcast her festive fashion piece.

The 42-year-old fashion designer - who has sons Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11, and five-year-old daughter Harper with husband David Beckham - has taken to social media to showcase her festive accessory, which she can't get enough of at the moment.

Alongside a picture of the brunette beauty adorning a rouge jumper, black jeans and the animal shaped drawstring bag posted on her Instagram story, which only lasts for 24 hours, she wrote: "Obsessed with my reindeer bag!! x VB (sic)."

And the Spice Girls band member - who was known as Posh Spice in the girl group - has revealed she wants a new set of pyjamas for Christmas this year.

Speaking previously about Victoria's wishlist, her spouse said: "Victoria's list - nice pyjamas. She loves some nice PJ's, comfy and cosy."

Whilst the former England football captain has revealed he is only after a small stocking filler this year and is hoping he'll receive a pair of socks wrapped up under his Christmas tree on Sunday.

He explained: "Socks is always a good one. You know, I'm an Englishman so we - us Brits we love nice socks, so I've asked for socks this year."

Meanwhile the Beckham family have revealed Christmas preparation is well underway in their household, as the 41-year-old sporting hunk has been cooking a special family recipe ahead of Christmas, and he has revealed his secret ingredient is a can of Guinness poured in for the sauce.

David shared a video taken by Brooklyn on his Instagram account of him creating the meal and he can be heard asking his oldest son "What are we making Brooklyn?" to which he responds by saying "beef stew".

The Manchester United legend then adds: "With Guinness."

David, 41, accompanied the video with the caption: "Preparing the beef stew just like mum used to make it ... Not as tasty but not far away ... Plus dumplings mmmmmm oh and a little Guinness (sic)"

The hunky sportsman also tagged his close friend, TV chef Gordon Ramsay, in the post so he could see his pal's culinary skills.