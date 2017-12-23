Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma New Delhi reception

By
  • Staff
Published

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who were recently married in Italy, pose during a reception in New Delhi on December 21, 2017. (AFP)

The wedding in Tuscany on December 11 ended weeks of speculation in the gossip pages of India's newspapers and on the airwaves of the country's excitable 24-hour news channels that the couple had recently got engaged. (AFP)

Kohli and Sharma, dubbed "Virushka" by local media, have generated the same sort of excitement and coverage in India as Britain's Prince Harry and fiance Meghan Markle have in the West. (AFP)

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

 

 

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Videos

See more videos

Related Articles

Most Popular in entertainment

Cinema listing January 15 to January 21

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

News In Images

Videos

See more videos
Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon