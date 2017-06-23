Walk of Fame 2018 honourees announced

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced a lengthy list of people who will receive stars on Hollywood's Walk of Fame next year.

Kirsten Dunst, Jennifer Lawrence, Snoop Dogg, RuPaul and Simon Cowell will receive stars on Hollywood's Walk of Fame next year.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has revealed the list of famous faces who will receive the prestigious honour in 2018, with 'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, actresses Taraji P. Henson, Lynda Carter, and Zoe Saldana also on the list, along with Jack Black, Anthony Anderson, Carrie Underwood, Mary J. Blige, 'Weird Al' Yankovic, the late Bernie Mac, Sex Pistol-turned-DJ Steve Jones, 'Scandal' creator Shonda Rhimes and businessman Sir Richard Branson.

Late 'Crocodile Hunter' star Steve Irwin has also been chosen for the honour, and his daughter, fellow conservationist Bindi Irwin was delighted with the news.

She shared a throwback photo of herself and her dad giving a thumbs up sign and wrote on Instagram: "I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work."

'Weird' Al and Lin-Manuel were together when they received the news and shared a selfie on Twitter in celebration.

Al wrote: "I was hanging out with THIS guy when we both found out. Coincidentally, he's getting one this year too!! @Lin_Manuel (sic)"

'Fargo' star Kirsten shared a screengrab of a text exchange with her mother on Instagram.

She had written: "Getting my star on the walk of fame!"

In response, her mom posted: "OMG I'm crying and at Vons. I'm so happy tell me more sat can we celebrate? (sic)"

The actress simply captioned the post: "My mom's always at Vons (sic)"

Anyone can nominate a celebrity for a Walk of Fame star, with selections eventually made by a Chamber of Commerce committee.

Those honoured, or their sponsoring studios, must pay $40,000 for their star, and the recipients have two years to schedule their star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire.