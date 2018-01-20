When Karisma met Sanjay again!

After a bitter courtroom drama, Karisma Kapoor and her ex husband Sanjay Kapur did meet again this week.

The estranged couple were accompanied by their son Kiaan Raj Kapoor for the lunch that took place on Thursday at the Bandra-Kurla Complex restaurant called Yautacha.

“They were engaged in a very serious discussion during lunch. It seemed very cordial as if they had both moved on with their lives. Kiaan was also speaking to his father on and off and they left very normally,” informs an eye witness at the restaurant.

“Karisma in fact even stopped and waved out to the media as she left. Her son Kiaan who is very media shy was again a bit uncomfortable as he saw the media, but Karisma put his fears to rest and then left,” adds the source.

Sanjay is now married to Priya Sachdev after his divorce from Karisma while Lolo has moved on with her relationship with Sandeep Toshniwal though they have not announced anything officially as yet.