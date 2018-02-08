When Sri scolded Janhvi

One of the most talked about debutantes of this year, Janhvi Kapoor may be a star before her release, but she has to overcome the strong comments and discipline of her mother.

Surely, Sridevi is a strict Bollywood mother. The paparazzi also found that out at the LFW backstage. Sridevi and daughter Janhvi Kapoor came together and posed for pictures for the paps backstage. Then Sri was asked to give solo stills, which she immediately obliged.

Then the shutterbugs asked Janhvi to pose solo and Janhvi was just about to do that when Sridevi immediately told her to pack up. “Janhvi pleaded for a split second to her mother, but Sridevi gave her a stern look, took her mobile phone from her and asked her to walk off with her quietly. Janhvi felt every sheepish and also apologised through gestures to her friends in the media and left,” says an eye witness.

Janhvi is about to make her debut soon in the Karan Johar produced Dhadak and mother Sridevi does not want too much exposure for her daughter at the moment. It can be recalled that Sridevi would often be accompanied by her mother Rajeswari at most public dos and would be strictly kept in check. Well, some habits are hereditary.