Will Smith's marriage has magic

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's key to a long-lasting relationship is that they can find the "magic in the mundane".

The couple - who have children Jaden, 19, and 17-year-old Willow together - will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary later this month and their relationship now is "really simple and really easy", though the 'Bright' actor admitted their bond now isn't how he pictured it to be.

He said: "It's really interesting, it's like, when you see couples that have been together long and you have that look between them and you just know, if you haven't been with somebody that long, you just can't really say the thing where you get to that place where you find the magic in the mundane, where you're not seeking the high stimulus and all of that ravaging, craving- it's just really simple and really easy, you know.

"It's certainly not what I pictured in my mind...what it's supposed to be. It's like, unconditional love is a whole lot harder and different than it looks in the movies."

Though they are preparing for a marital milestone, Will - who also has 25-year-old son Trey from a previous marriage - and Jada, 46, don't have anything special planned.

He told E! News: "Two decades. When you're married with somebody that long and we were talking about it, we was like, 'You know, it's 20 years, what are we gonna do?' She was like, 'We're gonna high-five and keep it moving.' "

But the couple are unlikely to exchange gifts on their anniversary as they like to keep their relationship spontaneous by surprising one another with presents throughout the year.

The 49-year-old actor explained: "What we did probably about eight years ago is we stopped giving gifts on holidays because people expect them.

"So we surprise each other in the middle of the year. We'll just say, it's October 11 and she'll just come home and I'll say, 'Hey baby, it's Valentine's Day.'

"And then the surprise of it is what gives the energy back, whereas if you're waiting for a gift on Christmas to top what you did last year, you really can't do it."