Working Valentine for Deepika and Ranveer

On Valentine’s Day, while Ranveer Singh will be busy with Zoya Akhtar shooting for his next film Gully Boy based on the lives of street rappers Divine and Naezy known for their number Mere Gully Mein, his ladylove Deepika Padukone will also be busy with the pre-production work for her next film with Vishal Bhardwaj based on the life of Ashraf Khan who was popularly known as Sapna Didi. The film has not been officially titled yet.

Ask her about her plans for the day and she says, “I think every day should be celebrated, yeah,” says the actress. “I am going to be prepping for my next film. I think that is what I am going to be doing.”

Well, we are sure that they will find time out on that day to celebrate. Incidentally Ranveer’s Gully Boy releases next year on Valentine’s Day.