Expo 2020 Dubai awards steel work contract for dome of Al Wasl Plaza

Expo 2020 Dubai has announced that Abu Dhabi-based Cimolai Rimond Middle East General Contracting LLC will provide steel work for the intricate domed trellis of Expo 2020 Dubai’s central Al Wasl Plaza.

Steel work produced by the UAE-Italian joint venture will provide the trellis structure for the 67.5-metre tall,130-metre wide dome that will become an inspiring piece of architecture at the heart of Expo.

When finished, the structure will include13,600 metres of intricate steel work and weigh 2,265 tonnes, with an enclosed space of 724,000 cubic metres; the same volume as 290 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Al Wasl Plaza will be a central space of the 4.38-square km site and will make a dramatic impression on the millions of people visiting Expo 2020 Dubai from around the world. The dome will incorporate a huge immersive projection experience that can also be viewed from the sky above.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Vice President of Real Estate and Delivery at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "Al Wasl Plaza will be an iconic central point of Expo 2020 Dubai. We are glad to be working with Cimolai Rimond Middle East, which has a strong track record, including working on the UAE National Pavilion at the 2015 World Expo in Milan.

"This is the latest construction contract to be awarded this year. Work on Expo 2020 is well on track and we are making great progress. We will be awarding the final construction contract for Al Wasl Plaza in the first quarter of next year.

Giuseppe Antonio Chiaranda, CEO of Cimolai Rimond ME, said, "We are very proud to be working with Expo 2020 Dubai on such a prestigious project. We are bringing years of experience in advanced design and production of structural steel work to bear on this task. The Al Wasl Plaza dome will be the literal and figurative centerpiece of the Expo site, and we’re very excited to have been entrusted with the chance to contribute to bringing this new icon to life."

UAE-based companies are playing a leading role in the construction effort, including Al-Futtaim Carillion, Khansaheb, Besix, Arabtec and Tristar Engineering, as well as early works completed by Al Naboodah Construction.