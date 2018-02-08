Expo 2020 Dubai drives entrepreneurial growth: Report

Dubai’s far-reaching plans to carve an economic future built on innovation and forward-thinking ideas are explored in a new report produced by the global research and consultancy firm Oxford Business Group (OBG).

'The Report: Dubai 2018' examines the key role that Expo 2020 will play as a driver of local entrepreneurial growth, while supporting the emirate’s bid to become a regional startup hub.

OBG’s publication also considers the positive impact that the huge initiative is set to have across the construction and real estate sectors, with heightened activity already evident in infrastructure, hotels, leisure and business facilities, transport projects, warehouses and homes.

The emirate’s industrial expansion, which has become more pressing due to lower global oil prices, is another focus. The Report: Dubai 2018 charts the latest developments at the emirate’s free trade zones, while also analysing the government’s plans to encourage public-private cooperation on several targeted projects.

In addition, OBG’s publication tracks the expansion under way at Dubai’s stock exchange, where ongoing innovation and efforts to expand investment offerings are helping to attract foreign backers.

The Report: Dubai 2018 contains a contribution from the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum together with a detailed sector-by-sector guide for investors.

Commenting after the launch, Oliver Cornock, OBG’s Editor-in-Chief and Managing Editor for the Middle East, said that with a well developed range of non-hydrocarbons activities long in place, Dubai was well positioned to steer its economy in a new direction.

"Our report indicates that government investment in infrastructure ahead of Expo 2020 is already benefiting the private sector," he said. "Over time, we expect Dubai’s plans for building the city of the future through several strategic public initiatives to have far-reaching knock-on effects across the emirate and beyond, paving the way for a more sustainable growth path which is in tune with the UAE’s long-term development objectives."

The report marks the culmination of more than six months of field research by a team of analysts from Oxford Business Group. The publication assesses trends and developments across the economy, including those in macroeconomics, infrastructure, banking and others. The Report: Dubai 2018 is available in print and online.