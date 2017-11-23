3-day Dubai 'Super Sale' starts today

Back for its second edition this year, the 3-Day Super Sale will feature more than 400 brands at over 1500 outlets. This shopping extavaganza will take place from 23 to 25 November across malls in Dubai and will include unbeatable discounts ranging from 30% to 90% off.

With hundreds of brands taking part in this super sale, there is something for everyone. Savvy shoppers looking to update their wardrobe with the trendiest pieces can head to high street brands such as Banana Republic, Topshop.

Those jet setting for the holiday season or looking for new arm candy and accessories can head to Furla, Eastpak and more.

Beauty fans can add to their collection with fabulous discounts available at leading brands such as Bobby Brown, Ilamasqua.

Interior lovers, new home owners, or those simply looking to redecorate before the new year can enjoy bargain deals from brands such as Chattels & More, ID Design, Home Center and more.

Shoppers can also step in style this season with new pairs from brands such as Charlotte Olympia and more.

Parents can update their children’s wardrobes with pieces from children’s stores such as Armani Junior, Mamas & Papas, Baby Shop and more.

Sport fanatatics will be able to purchase new kicks and gears from top brands such as City Sports, Globe Sports, Puma and Decathlon.

Savvy shoppers will be able to make a super saving on their shades, from various eyewear retailers such as Vision Express, Al Jaber Optical Center.

In addition to individual stores, department stores and combined stores will also host the biggest bargains including Bloomingdale’s, Priceless, Harvey Nicols, Splash.

From fabulous fashion and bold beauty to the hottest homeware of the season, the 3-Day Super Sale will give bargain-hunters the chance to snap up incredible offers throughout the weekend. Shopaholics are in for unmissable deals this weekend.

The 3-Day Super Sale is part of Dubai’s annual Retail Calendar organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), that features major retail-based festivals, new season launches, mega sales and clearance events, exclusive retail experiences and attractions aimed at further enhancing the retail sector in Dubai.

For more information and full list of brands, please visit www.3daysupersale.com.