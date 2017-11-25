Abu Dhabi to celebrate nation's 46th National Day with heritage events, fireworks

In celebration of the spirit of the union, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT, in partnership with other government and private sectors in Abu Dhabi will host a programme of activities to mark the UAE’s 46th National Day, including a number of national and heritage events as well as fireworks displays, between 28th November and 5th December.

Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director-General of the DCT, said, "As we celebrate the UAE’s 46th National Day, we seek to reflect national pride and showcase our spirit of patriotism and loyalty to the leadership that has brought our homeland the esteemed modern status and prosperity it has today. We invite all UAE residents and visitors alike to join us in celebrating this historic milestone as we introduce events and celebrations that will focus on the UAE's rich heritage and help bring together people of different nationalities in a celebration of the country's cultural diversity."

The Department will organise fireworks and musical performances at multiple locations across the Emirate, including Abu Dhabi Corniche, Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, Al Wathba, Hili Fun City, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, and the Cultural Centre in Al Dhafra region