Admire the Full Moon at The Dubai Mall

There’s a full moon coming to The Dubai Mall, but it’s not what you’d expect!

Measuring an incredible seven metres in diameter, a giant awe-inspiring moon, titled ‘Museum of the Moon’ will be unveiled on November 30, 2017.

Created using highly detailed NASA imagery, this is a chance for visitors to The Dubai Mall to get closer than ever to an incredible replica of the earth’s moon, which emanates the mystery and beauty of the real thing.

On display in Souk Atrium, the moon is internally illuminated, with each centimetre of the artwork representing 5km of the actual moon – with an area setup for visitors to stop, relax and to gaze up at the moon, allowing themselves to be captivated and uplifted by its charm.

A touring artwork by UK artist, Luke Jerram, ‘Museum of the Moon’ has previously been displayed across Europe, making its Middle Eastern debut at The Dubai Mall.