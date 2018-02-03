Brand Dubai to organise 4th Dubai Canvas Art Festival

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, GDMO, announced that the fourth edition of the Dubai Canvas Art Festival will be held in partnership with Meraas, one of Dubai’s leading holding companies, from 1st to 7th March, 2018, at La Mer.

Mona Al Marri, Director-General of GDMO, said, "Organising the event is part of Brand Dubai’s efforts to implement the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to transform Dubai into an open-air art museum. The event aims to enrich the aesthetic ambience of Dubai’s urban spaces and create opportunities for the public to engage with world-class art."

"Dubai Canvas 2018 will again showcase Dubai’s unique creative energy and cultural vibrancy. Public spaces at La Mer will be converted into ‘open-air canvases’ for artists to create and display their work. Apart from bringing together unique works from the world’s leading 3D artists, Dubai Canvas 2018 will also provide a platform for other innovative art forms. We invite the public to come to La Mer and watch master artists create their works, ahead of the start of the event," Al Marri added.

The details of the participating artists and art forms will be announced in the coming weeks.

Al Marri stressed that this year’s festival will continue to support talented young Emirati artists and introduce them to the audience. She further added that this support is part of Brand Dubai’s comprehensive plans to give the nation’s youth a platform to showcase their talent and enhance their involvement in the local art scene.

Abdulla Al Habbai, Group Chairman of Meraas, said, "This is the third year that Meraas has supported Dubai Canvas. Our partnership with Brand Dubai reflects our commitment to improve the lifestyle in Dubai while fostering a creative environment that will give residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy new experiences. Supporting an event such as Dubai Canvas is also part of our efforts to strengthen Dubai’s global position as the preferred choice for people to live, work and visit. By hosting Dubai Canvas at La Mer, alongside various events and activities accompanying this event, we also aim to highlight the vital role of Meraas in creating open spaces, to enrich and stimulate a diverse urban culture."

Maitha Buhumaid, Director of Brand Dubai, said, "We are delighted with the ongoing support of Meraas for the 2018 event, and we are confident that our collaboration will help create another unique event. La Mer provides the ideal backdrop for Dubai Canvas and promises engaging experiences for the event’s visitors."

The 2018 event will also feature many international artists, including the stars of the 3D art world. Those participating in the festival will include the Italian artist, Cuboliquido, the winner of last year’s Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award, as well as second place winner Danila Shmelev from Russia, and third place winner Leon Keer from the Netherlands.