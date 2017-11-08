Dubai Fitness Challenge heads to Burj Park

Dubai Fitness Challenge, DFC, is set to transform Burj Park into an outdoor gym for three full days this weekend, with four mobile fitness units equipped to provide Dubai’s residents and visitors an incredible range of workout options in the fresh air, taking in amazing views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown skyline.

Featuring everything from rowing machines, CrossFit trainers and weights equipment, to a skate park and parkour training facility, as well as dedicated kids’ play and fitness zones, the setup promises to offer something for everyone, no matter their age or level of fitness.



The highlight of the weekend is the extra Thursday, which is dedicated to the women of Dubai. This special ladies-only day at Burj Park is taking place on 9th November from 8 - 11 a.m. and 5 - 10 p.m..



As Dubai hits high gear on the challenge, residents and visitors of all ages and fitness levels are encouraged to seize the opportunity to take positive steps towards an active lifestyle, not just for themselves, but also for family and friends.

DFC has been created to motivate the people of Dubai to boost their physical activity and commit to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days. Running from 20th October to 18th November 2017, the Challenge encompasses all forms of activity, from beach cricket, cycling and football, to paddle boarding, team sports, walking and yoga, as well as everything in between.