Dubai’s new street runways ramp up futuristic DSF festivities

Dubai Shopping Festival’s legacy of hosting the most innovative and distinctive fashion events and activations continued in 2017, with the return of its fun and engaging pop-up fashion shows “Street Runways”.

Dubai Shopping Festival 2017, which is organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing has joined forces with the fashion gurus of social media to stage shows designed to surprise audiences in the vicinity of each location.

The “Fashionistas” have been challenged to work with the brands to curate the fashion show and be advocates of each of the runways.

Street Runways made its first appearance at this year’s Dubai Shopping Festival with Thursday’s futuristic-themed private event at Dubai Future Foundation (3D Office at Emirates Towers) on Thursday.

The evening saw an audience of 55 VIPs, participating retailers, media and key influencers treated to an exclusive fashion show, thanks to event partner Galeries Lafayette.

Outfits from 11 participating brands were featured on the catwalk, including MAJE, Elisabetta Franchi, Poca, Pinko, Access, Sandro, Yves Salomon, Love Moschino, Elisabetta, Genny and Etoile La Boutique.

This event was the first of four Street Runways scheduled over the 34-day shopping extravaganza.The three other Street Runways will all be open to the public and visitors are encouraged to attend.

Following on from today’s show, the ‘Active’ edition will take place at The Beach on 5th January; the ‘Twist in Time’ event at the Gold Souq on 21st January; and ‘Urban Trendy’ taking place at City Walk 2 on 25th January.