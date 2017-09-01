Eid Al Adha celebrations around the world

An Egyptian Muslim family buys balloons from a street vendor as they celebrate the first day of Eid Al Adha.

Afghan Muslim men listen to Eid Al Adha sermon prayers in Jalalabad

Afghan men greet each other after offering Eid Al Adha prayers

Libya

Egyptian Muslim devotees perform the morning Eid Al Adha prayer outside Al Sedik mosque.

Two boys look up as Bosnian Muslims perform the morning prayer at the Skenderija sports centre in Sarajevo.

Indonesians attend an Eid Al Adha prayer in Padang, West Sumatra province. Photo: AFP

