Etihad Museum offers exclusive experience to visitors

Etihad Museum is offering visitors an exclusive experience that will allow them to discover Union House, which served as the birthplace of the United Arab Emirates in 1971, and the Guest House, one of the most famous buildings in Dubai and a well-known landmark throughout the UAE.

The two historic building are housed within the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Majlis, along with his private office and dining room.

The unique Etihad Museum is situated underground and directly connected to the Guest House through a suite located above ground outside of the museum building. In order to capture its original style, the Guest House has undergone a series of structural and decorative restorations, while the landscape surrounding it has been restored to its original 1971 state.

The Union House – the backdrop for the signing of the 1971 Union Agreement – has also been restored to its original condition and structurally improved to preserve its life. The reception hall leading to this historic building features distinctive curved architecture that creates an embracing circular structure. Once inside the house, visitors can experience the significant role the location and building played in the UAE’s story, and sense the vision, determination and wisdom of the nation’s Founding Fathers.