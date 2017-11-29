Maldives participates at the World Travel Market, London

Maldives is currently exhibiting at the World Travel Market (WTM) held in London, United Kingdom from 6th- 8th November 2017.

This year, 195 delegates from 70 companies across the Maldives tourism sector including Resorts, Hotels, Guest Houses, Travel Agencies, Associations, Airline Operators, are representing Maldives at the fair.

The Maldives contingent is led by H.E. Mohamed Anil, Attorney General.

Apart from major business to business collaborations, the major activity of Maldives at the fair was a Maldives Press Conference highlighting on the topic of Economic transformations by the government of Maldives and its impact on tourism development, which was held on the first day of the fair. Speakers of the press conference were H.E Mohamed AniI, Attorney General Hon.

Hussain Afeef, Vice Chairman of The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) and H.E. Ahmed Shiaan, Ambassador of the Maldives to UK, Belgium and EU , Mohamed Khaleel, Chairmen of MMPRC.

The press conference was attended by over 70 UK and International travel and main stream media. Main local news channels of Maldives also participated at the press conference and at the fair exclusively bringing daily news to the Maldives from London.

Maldives is being represented at a 276 Sqm double storey stand designed in an attractive contemporary style showing images of the beauty of the country.

This year’s stand has been enhanced to accommodate the increasing number of industry partners participating at the fair year on year implying the significance of the fair to the partners which is a positive indication.

WTM, now in its 37th year is one of the leading global events for the travel industry.

The event brings together almost 5000 exhibiting destinations, technology and private sector companies to find and network with 51,000 travel professionals, key industry buyers, journalists and digital influencers.

WTM offers the opportunity to discover the world under one roof and discover trends, issues and innovations in the travel industry.