New report reveals best cruise lines for couples, families, luxury and smaller budgets

Shopping for a romantic, cruise getaway so you can literally sail into the sunset? According to a new report, the best ocean liner for couples is Seabourn Cruise Line.

US News and World Report has released their 2018 Best Cruise Lines Rankings, in the aim of helping consumers pick the right cruise brand for their budget, preferred region and demographic.

In the category "Best for Couples," for instance, Seabourn was given the top spot for offering a more intimate experience: Unlike behemoth ships, Seabourn offers no more than 300 cabins and services like couples massages. Romance is also in the sea salt-tinged air thanks to "The Grill by Thomas Keller," a fine dining restaurant imagined by the Michelin-starred chef behind some of America's most elite restaurant like The French Laundry and Per Se.

For the report, 165 ships in 17 cruise lines were rated across categories like ship quality, reputation, health assessments from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, price class, and itinerary.

Seabourn was also ranked second in the category of Best Luxury Cruise Line.

When it comes to value for money, the best cruise brand is Royal Caribbean, while Disney Cruise Line - a perennial favorite - is tops for families and itineraries in the Caribbean.

It's the latest cruise ranking to surface from the industry.

Last week Porthole Cruise Magazine named Windstar Cruises the most romantic cruise line in the 19th Annual Readers' Choice Awards; the Norwegian Escape the best large ship; and Carnival Cruises Line the best value for money.

Here are the big winners from US News and World Report:

For the Money

Royal Caribbean International

Celebrity Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line

For Luxury

Crystal Cruises

Seabourn Cruise Line

Viking Ocean Cruises

For Families

Disney Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean International

Carnival Cruise Lines

For Couples

Seabourn Cruise Line

Viking Ocean Cruises

Crystal Cruises

In the Mediterranean

Viking Ocean Cruises

Seabourn Cruise Line

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

In the Caribbean

Disney Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean International

Celebrity Cruises