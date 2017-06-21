Plenty of surprises await shoppers as ‘Eid in Dubai’ celebrates its 10 edition

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), is gearing up to usher in the 10th edition of the “Eid in Dubai” celebrations with a diverse line-up of events designed to offer families, residents and visitors many memorable moments during the upcoming Eid Al Fitr.

‘Eid in Dubai – Eid Al Fitr’ is a social initiative that was launched in 2008 to bring together people from diverse communities and cultures from within and outside the emirate under a common theme ‘United in Celebration’.

This year’s ‘Eid in Dubai – Eid Al Fitr’ celebrations promise to be as exciting as it can get with a range of events and activities for everyone to enjoy including concerts by Arab stars Majid Al Muhandis and Mohammed Al Shehhi, family oriented events hosted by malls including renowned cartoon character shows and performances by roaming artistes, in addition to Modhesh World, one of the most popular indoor edutainment destinations in the region.

To celebrate the 10th edition, ‘Eid in Dubai’ will also have plenty of surprises and prizes for Eid shoppers including the ‘Shop, Spin & Win’ promotion run by the Dubai Shopping Malls Group, with the support of DFRE, and offering Dh250,000 in instant prizes.

Saeed Mohammad Measam Al Falasi, Executive Director, Retail and Strategic Alliances, DFRE, said: “As an annual celebration that unites people from different nationalities from across Dubai, there is a great deal of anticipation surrounding the Eid in Dubai events. In celebrating a decade of success this year we want to ensure that everyone in the emirate feels the joy of Eid, in keeping to the true spirit of the Eid in Dubai slogan ‘United in Celebration’.

“Throughout the year, Dubai is able to come up with such memorable celebrations, special seasons and rewarding retail experiences such as the ‘Shop, Spin & Win’ promotion in large part to the excellent collaboration DFRE enjoys with other government entities and the private sector including its strategic partners. This year’s ‘Eid in Dubai’ is no exception, and our combined efforts will reinforce Dubai’s position as a year-round tourism and shopping destination and the favoured place of families celebrating the joyous occasion of Eid Al Fitr.”

Residents and visitors can continue to experience the vibrant ambience of Dubai’s summer even after the conclusion of the ‘Eid in Dubai’ celebrations with the arrival of the annual extravaganza, Dubai Summer Surprises, which offers six weeks of sales, starting from 1 July and running until 12 August.

For 2017, DFRE’s strategic partners are Emirates, AW Rostamani Group, The Dubai Mall, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Dubai Festival City, Mercato, Paris Gallery, ENOC, Nakheel, Dubai Duty Free, Meraas and Etisalat.