Sharjah Girl Guides share spirit of union during National Day celebrations

As the UAE marks 46 years since the founding of the nation and reflects on its ambitious past and its spectacular achievements, Sharjah Girl Guides, SGG, is helping the country’s citizens, residents, tourists and visitors to take part in the celebrations by sharing a message of pride, unity and joy.

The girls, made up of Brownies and Guides aged 7-15 years are touring Al Qasba in Sharjah and City Walk in Dubai in a branded vehicle with speakers, distributing flags, pins and balloons. The gesture also aligns with the UAE Year of Giving and SGG’s ongoing mission to promote culture, identity and community responsibility.

The events provide a great opportunity for everyone to pay tribute to the country, whatever their nationality, and appreciate the dynamic journey the UAE has travelled in less than five decades from its birth in 1971 to its highly respected position on a global stage today.

The girls are displaying a glimpse of the nation’s proud heritage as the tour continues, by singing Emirati folk songs while wearing traditional national dress.

Shaikha Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Manager of the SGG, believes that the National Day celebrations are the perfect occasion for the girls to reflect on their own goals and values and promote a sense of belonging and allegiance.