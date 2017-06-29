Smartphones are the new hotel room keys

The Louvre Hotels group, which operates the Kyriad, Campanile, Première Classe and Golden Tulip hotel chains, is giving its customers the option of using their smartphone to check-in and open their hotel room door.

Soon you'll be able to use your smartphone to open your hotel room door. Louvre Hotels sees its "HotelForYou" app as the key of the future. All you have to do is download the free app (from the AppStore or Google Store) to be able to enter your hotel room. The app also enables you to by-pass the hotel reception for check-in and check-out.

"Digitalization allows us to concentrate on our core business of hospitality. As a hotel business, we have to re-think the customer's entire value chain. This app will prevent check-in and check-out areas from getting too busy. And employees will be able to spend more time welcoming guests and making their stay even more pleasant," said Pierre-Frédéric Roulot, CEO of Louvre Hotels Group.

The app was tested in two hotels in the Golden Tulip and Première Classe chains. It will be rolled out to around 30 of the group's hotels. Eventually, anyone who stays at a Louvre Hotels Group hotel will be able to use their smartphone to access their room.