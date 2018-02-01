The ultimate Valentine romance package at La Perle

What better way to spend Valentine’s Day than spoiling your loved one with a show, dinner and beautiful jewellery?

What if you could have all of this in just one package? Well, La Perle by Dragone, the region’s first resident show at Al Habtoor City, has created the perfect romance package, starting with the exquisite jewellery gift, and the best indulging pick up experience, and not to forget the urban-sleek new restaurant Babiole, located at The Westin, Al Habtoor City.

La Perle has swept the nation, making people fall in love with the dream-like performance, featuring astounding aerial and aqua feats, state of the art technology and stunning imagery, making it to ideal place to spend the Valentine’s Day and celebrate the most romantic night of the year, the live entertainment venue.

Guests can choose either the Gold or luxurious VIP Valentine package.

Don’t forget to visit the Photowall, situated in the La Perle lobby, where all couples can have their picture taken to remember the enchanted evening.

Romance shouldn’t be kept to just one day, which is why theatre goers can purchase the offers for both the 14th and 15th February.