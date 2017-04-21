Mother sparks outrage after changing child's nappy in public

A mother caused a stir after she changed her child's nappy on the table in a cafe.

A woman had just enjoyed a little feast with her baby and when the time came for her to freshen up her tiny tot she didn't think twice about laying the tiny tot on the space they had just eaten to change the soiled diaper.

However, this sparked outrage with other diners, and another woman told the mother she thought it was "a bit grim".

The angered female took to Mumsnet to vent her anger at the sight, she said: "So, I usually grab something quick and cheap for lunch but decided to treat myself to a nice baked spud in an art gallery cafe.

"Half way through said spud, I looked up to see the people on the table nearby were changing a baby's nappy on the table where they'd just eaten.

"My face must have been a bit of a picture because one of the women looked at me as if to say 'what?'.

"Feeling I had to justify myself, I said 'it's just that it's a bit grim changing a baby's nappy on a café table'. The woman doing the changing asked if I was a mum. Instead of saying 'what difference would that make?', I said I had two children. She said she didn't realise I was watching. I said it was more of a hygiene thing, but yes, it had put me off my lunch somewhat.

"She replied that it was 'only a bit of wee.'"