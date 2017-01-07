15 hurt in bus collision at Frankfurt airport

Passenger bus has hit another vehicle inside Frankfurt's international airport, injuring 15 people. (AP)

The dpa news agency, citing police, reported that 75 passengers from a Lufthansa flight from Barcelona were on the bus Friday. Three of the injured — the two drivers and one passenger — were seriously hurt.

Frankfurt police did not say what the other vehicle was or what might have caused the collision. The incident occurred near Gate A20 at about 8:50 a.m. (0750 GMT).

Uninjured passengers were taken in other buses to the airport building.

