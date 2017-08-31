2 dead after small plane crashes in Tennessee

By
  • AP
Authorities say a second person has died after a small plane crashed in Tennessee.

Portland Police Department Assistant Chief Dewel Scruggs tells news outlets that the plane hit a tree before crashing into a field Tuesday night near the Portland Municipal Airport.

Federal Aviation Administration officials say the plane is a Grumman American AA-1B. Scruggs says the plane was arriving at the Portland airport, but that it’s unclear where the flight originated.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person was flown to an area hospital, but Police Chief Anthony Heavner told media that person died overnight. Officials haven’t released the names of the victims.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

