3 dead, 2 injured as helicopter crashes into home

Officials say three people were killed and two more injured when a helicopter crashed into a home in a suburban Southern California neighborhood.

Authorities say four people were aboard the Robinson R44 helicopter when it went down in Newport Beach on Tuesday afternoon just a few minutes after taking off from John Wayne Airport.

One person who was outside on the ground was involved in the crash, though officials did not specify who died and who was injured.

Neighbor Marian Michaels says she thought it was an earthquake when the helicopter slammed into the house.

Another neighbor, Roger Johnson, says he heard a scream that sounded like it was from a horror movie before rushing to the scene to try to help.