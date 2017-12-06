7th InfoComm Middle East and Africa opened in Dubai

Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) Mona Ghanem Al Marri today inaugurated the 7th InfoComm Middle East and Africa, the region’s largest professional audiovisual event, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

InfoComm MEA, which is being held under the theme of "See the Future of Networked Communications," is set to host 100 exhibitors from 20 countries over three days.

Mona Al Marri said: "Guided by the leadership’s vision, the UAE has achieved a high level of success in implementing advanced new technologies and making innovation a core part of the culture. Today, the UAE is at the global forefront of adopting technology innovations that have the potential to transform a wide variety of industries. The use of new audio-visual technologies to enhance the citizen and customer experience is a good example of this. Advanced audio-visual technologies are vital to the growth of Dubai and the UAE because of the vast number of global events being held here, which reflect the country’s rapidly growing profile as a major international commercial centre."



Boosted by technology innovations, the GCC’s retail sector is expected to grow by 25 percent to $313 billion by 2021, according to a recent Alpen Capital report. As malls rise and expand across the region, retailers are investing in audiovisual technology to transform the in-store experience.

"Audiovisual innovations are the biggest game changers for transforming the atmospheric and spatial qualities of GCC Smart Cities and smart interiors. In interior design, intangible material such as lighting, music, acoustics, and visual technology can combine to transform the identity of a place and its experience" said Dr.Dolli Daou, Director, Association of Professional Interior Designers in the UAE, on the sidelines of today’s opening of InfoComm Middle East and Africa (MEA), the region’s largest professional audiovisual event.

"To drive success, GCC mega-project developers need to integrate audiovisual experts with interior designers from the beginning of the design process in order to provide customers and end-users with the right information and experience, which in turn will drive new revenue streams and design innovations," added Dr. Dolli Daou.

The Middle East and Africa spend on professional audiovisual solutions is forecast to grow to $12 billion by 2022, according to a new report by the professional audiovisual industry association AVIXA, co-organizers of InfoComm MEA 2017.