8 injured after man drives into motel swimming pool

Los Angeles police say eight people were injured after an SUV crashed into a motel swimming pool, KABC TV reports.

Police tell KABC that the driver lost control of his vehicle about 7:30 p.m. in front of the Vagabond Inn in the San Pedro neighborhood, crashed through a brick wall and landed in the swimming pool.

Police say the driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Officials tell KABC that children between the ages of six and 10 were in the pool when the SUV entered the swimming pool. The TV station reports that the children weren't seriously hurt and were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Police say the driver appeared to be in his 20s. They are investigating whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.