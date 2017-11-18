9 injured in large fire atop 6-story apartment building

Photo: AP

A large fire on the top floors of a six-story New York City apartment building has resulted in nine minor injuries.

The fire started Friday afternoon on the Harlem building’s top floor, which was engulfed in flames as thick smoke billowed.

The Fire Department of New York says more than 200 firefighters are at the scene.

Seven firefighters, a police officer and one other person have suffered minor injuries.

The American Red Cross has opened a reception area in the neighborhood to assist families left homeless by the fire.

A Red Cross spokeswoman says 22 families have been put up in hotels.

