Air hostess who survived 33,000 foot drop from plane found dead

An air hostess who miraculously survived a fall of more than 10 kilometres 34 years ago after a plane exploded mid-air has died at the age of 66.

Vesna Vulovic, who was a 22-year-old flight attendant with Yugoslav airways JAT, was found dead by friends in her Belgrade apartment, Tanjug news agency reported Saturday.

The cause of death was not known.

She spent several more months in hospital.

"My thoughts are always with those who died here," Vulovic said at a ceremony in 2002 when she returned to the spot where she had landed.

The bomb had been placed in the baggage hold in the Stockholm to Zagreb flight by a Croatian separatist group.