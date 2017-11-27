Al Maktoum Foundation to support families of Friday massacre victims in Egypt

Expressing his deep sympathy with families of the victims of Friday's terrorist attack that targeted Al Rawdah Mosque in Bir Al Abed, North Sinai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, UAE Minister of Finance, and patron of Al Maktoum Foundation, instructed the foundation branch in Egypt to provide every possible support and assistance to alleviate their suffering.

Sheikh Hamdan deeply condemned the painful criminal terrorist act which claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent worshippers.

H.H. deplored the act as 'disgraceful' and has nothing to do with humanity and Islam.

In this respect, Mirza Al Sayegh, member of the Foundation's Board of Trustees, called Salah Al Din Al Jafrawi, the Foundation's Advisor in Egypt, to prepare a food assistance convoy and send it to the village of Al Rawdah in Al Arish city .

A delegation from the Foundation in Egypt will also extend H.H. Sheikh Hamdan's condolences to the distressed families.