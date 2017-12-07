Arab Youth Centre presents UAE’s experience in youth empowerment in Jordan

A delegation from the Arab Youth Centre, led by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, yesterday visited Jordan's Crown Prince Foundation and the Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development, QRF, as well as the Jordanian Ministry of Youth, to present the UAE’s youth empowerment experience, exchange knowledge and discuss areas of cooperation, which would contribute to promoting the role of Jordanian youth and achieving the mutual goals of both countries.

H.R.H Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan, met with Al Mazrui and her delegation during a private meeting, which was held at the Crown Prince Foundation's headquarters.

Prince Hussein highlighted the deep relations between the two countries and praised the UAE’s initiatives to empower and support the role of the youth while affirming the importance of investing in them and promoting their role in the development process, as well as the cooperation between the Crown Prince Foundation and the Arab Youth Centre.

Al Mazrui expressed her happiness at visiting Jordan and highlighted the mutual goals of the Arab Youth Centre and the Crown Prince Foundation, to support the leadership and innovative spirit of the youth and help them serve their communities, through various initiatives and programmes.

She added that the Arab Youth Centre is always seeking to strengthen its strategic relations with the leadership and authorities that work to support Arab youth and embrace their talents, due to their key role in creating an efficient and capable future generation, in both the region and around the world.

The Crown Prince Foundation also hosted a youth discussion session with the Arab Youth Centre today, titled 'Our Youth, Our Power', to discuss the role of leading youth in community development through volunteer work.

The discussion included Al Mazrui and 30 young individuals who are part of the initiatives of the Crown Prince Foundation, the 'Haqeq Councils', 'Massar' and Al Hussein Technical University. The discussion was moderated by the journalist, Mohammed Al Khaledy, a presenter for the Rouya Channel in Jordan.

During the discussion, Al Mazrui said that the power of the youth is the main driver of growth and development in any community.

She added that young people are the future, and they should be the ones to identify the challenges they will face and the best methods of overcoming these challenges. Everyone should work together to overcome geographical borders and promote mutual factors that unite the Arab people and encourage collective work among the youth to develop their communities, she concluded.