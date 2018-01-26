Baby born after mother died en route to hospital also dies

Officials say a newborn delivered after his mother crashed her SUV and died while on her way to a hospital to give birth to him has also died.

Twenty-seven-year-old Desiree Strout was driving from Canaan to nearby Skowhegan to have labor induced when her vehicle hit black ice, struck a snowbank and rolled over onto a frozen pond Monday.

Officials say Gage Arthur Weeks was in critical condition after being delivered by an emergency cesarean section.

Skowehegan Police Chief David Bucknam said he learned Thursday of the baby’s death.

Strout’s husband, Harry Weeks, and 8-year-old daughter were hospitalized after the crash. Authorities say Weeks suffered serious injuries, but he’s expected to survive.

